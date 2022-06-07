Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $511,585.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,109.04 or 0.99593032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,816,008 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.