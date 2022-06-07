GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,631.35

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $69,631.35 and approximately $155,166.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00429891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

