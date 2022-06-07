General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

