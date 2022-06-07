Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $233.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

