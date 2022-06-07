Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.58. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 272,046 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $135,919,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.