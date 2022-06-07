GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $43.22. GitLab shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 73,454 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84.
About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.