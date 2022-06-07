GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $43.22. GitLab shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 73,454 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

