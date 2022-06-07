Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GOOD stock opened at GBX 252.74 ($3.17) on Tuesday. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($4.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50. The firm has a market cap of £42.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.62.

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,162.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

