Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stake Lessened by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Grifols were worth $48,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Grifols Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.