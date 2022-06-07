Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Groupon has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 561,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,442,005.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,064,490.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,925,044 shares of company stock worth $33,421,981 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.