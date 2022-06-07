Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 48,135 shares.The stock last traded at $143.87 and had previously closed at $144.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAC. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

