Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $20.28

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $19.50. Guess’ shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 7,533 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $24,309,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guess’ by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

