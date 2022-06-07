GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. GXO Logistics reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:GXO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 1,854,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,811. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,836,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,993,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
