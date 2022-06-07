GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. GXO Logistics reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 1,854,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,811. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,836,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,993,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.