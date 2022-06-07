Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

