Handy (HANDY) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $276,173.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 255.1% against the dollar and now trades at $854.78 or 0.02720115 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00165332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00376292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

