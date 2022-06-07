Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $493.29 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $493.29 million and $28.88 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,484,760,565 coins and its circulating supply is 12,176,422,565 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

