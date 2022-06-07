Hathor Trading Down 3.1% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01746814 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00117277 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00429992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,835,296 coins and its circulating supply is 231,890,296 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

