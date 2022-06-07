Head to Head Analysis: FIGS (FIGS) & The Competition

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FIGS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FIGS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 4 7 0 2.64 FIGS Competitors 286 1452 2075 81 2.50

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $26.23, indicating a potential upside of 210.06%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 40.54%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million -$9.56 million -70.50 FIGS Competitors $2.25 billion $217.19 million 7.86

FIGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53% FIGS Competitors -0.50% 16.94% 8.52%

Summary

FIGS rivals beat FIGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

