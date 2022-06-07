Head-To-Head Review: Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) & The Competition

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is one of 941 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acurx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,135.83% -1,455.38% -9.04%

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.75 million -1.78 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.57

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6567 21316 43542 872 2.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.43%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Acurx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

