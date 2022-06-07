Head to Head Review: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 342.00 -$32.68 million N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 89.05 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.18

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nyxoah and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 141.16%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Summary

Nyxoah beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

