Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Healthcare AI Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Healthcare AI Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 51.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $132,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.