Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 14,231 shares traded.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

