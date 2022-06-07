Hiblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $95,985.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01746814 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00117277 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00429992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

