HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31. 3,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.57.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

