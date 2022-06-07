Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 14,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,528,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.