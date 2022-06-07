Honest (HNST) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.15 million and $21,332.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00160908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00531357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00378665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

