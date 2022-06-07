Horizon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,212.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $63,212.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00417050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

