HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 6,370,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

