Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 7.4%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 65,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,732,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

HYZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

