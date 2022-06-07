ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $49.36 million and $330,655.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $10.02 or 0.00033469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.43 or 0.01555120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 239.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00159724 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00405449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,925,652 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

