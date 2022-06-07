Idena (IDNA) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Idena (IDNA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $123,523.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,569,573 coins and its circulating supply is 59,935,632 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

