IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$52.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.
Several research firms have commented on IGM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
IGM stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 754,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.90. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.01 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
