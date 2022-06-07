IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.69) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.81) to GBX 1,860 ($23.31) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.75) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$33.10 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. IMI has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.