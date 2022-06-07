Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
IMUX stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunic by 48.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
