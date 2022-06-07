Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

IMUX stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunic by 48.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

