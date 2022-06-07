ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 7.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 95,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,672,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $882.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

