indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

