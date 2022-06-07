Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $473,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,296 shares of company stock worth $11,343,920. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

ICE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

