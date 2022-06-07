Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $38.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock remained flat at $$31.44 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $413.67 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

