Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
