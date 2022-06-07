Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.51. 13,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.13 and its 200 day moving average is $512.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.