Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.65. 1,218,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,770. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

