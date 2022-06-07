Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 18,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.