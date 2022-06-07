Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,852 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
