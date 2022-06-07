Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,852 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

