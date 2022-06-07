iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

