iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 953,829 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

