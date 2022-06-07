iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 56,066 shares.The stock last traded at $42.92 and had previously closed at $43.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.