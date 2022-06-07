iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,317 shares.The stock last traded at $71.63 and had previously closed at $71.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

