iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 49,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.