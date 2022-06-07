iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

IGE stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.