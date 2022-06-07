iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Reduced by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 6.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,942. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

