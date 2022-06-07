iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,922,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,397. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.31 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

