iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.32. 137,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,349. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

